Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report

A Rolling Stone exposé claimed the popular late-night host Jimmy Fallon was not-so affable off-screen. However, Jerry Seinfeld disagreed with the publication's claims.

Responding to the outlet's report, the Seinfeld star painted a different picture as two current and 14 former Tonight Show staffers accused the host of maintaining a "toxic workplace."

Meanwhile, the hit sitcom actor singled out one "uncomfortable" incident on his talk show where the former upbraided the latter in public for scolding a team member for an on-set mishap.

Recalling the incident, the insiders claimed that Jimmy made amends with the staffer after the 69-year-old ordered.

"It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, 'You should apologize to him,' almost trying to make it a joke," a worker told the magazine. "It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it's kind of hard to forget."

However, the Brooklyn native contradicted the story, stating in the report, "This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events."

Confirming the Bee Movie star's version, a source close to the situation revealed to The New York Post that Jerry's incident in the report is inaccurate.

Moreover, Jimmy's show producer credited him for extremely "engaged" with the staff and "the atmosphere is very different.

"There's a new wave that came in a year and a half ago and has just made everything change," the producer told the outlet.