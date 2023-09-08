 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report
Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report

A Rolling Stone exposé claimed the popular late-night host Jimmy Fallon was not-so affable off-screen. However, Jerry Seinfeld disagreed with the publication's claims.

Responding to the outlet's report, the Seinfeld star painted a different picture as two current and 14 former Tonight Show staffers accused the host of maintaining a "toxic workplace."

Meanwhile, the hit sitcom actor singled out one "uncomfortable" incident on his talk show where the former upbraided the latter in public for scolding a team member for an on-set mishap.

Recalling the incident, the insiders claimed that Jimmy made amends with the staffer after the 69-year-old ordered.

"It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, 'You should apologize to him,' almost trying to make it a joke," a worker told the magazine. "It was one of the strangest moments ever and so many people were there, so it's kind of hard to forget."

However, the Brooklyn native contradicted the story, stating in the report, "This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events."

Confirming the Bee Movie star's version, a source close to the situation revealed to The New York Post that Jerry's incident in the report is inaccurate.

Moreover, Jimmy's show producer credited him for extremely "engaged" with the staff and "the atmosphere is very different.

"There's a new wave that came in a year and a half ago and has just made everything change," the producer told the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth video

King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth
Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry video

Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry
Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'

Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'
Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship video

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship
Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony

Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony
Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?

Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere video

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion ignite hype with 'Bongos' teaser and live video premiere
Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK video

Prince William is dreading 'distraction' Prince Harry arrival in UK
Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

Miley Cyrus announces the end of her 'Used To Be Young' series

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols

DC throws 'grieving Aquaman' pitch into bin: Jeff Nichols
Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him video

Liam Neeson’s childish behavior on ‘Star Wars’ set made George Lucas scold him

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘lost’ her engagement ring from Prince Harry