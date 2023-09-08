Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi reunite two years after 'Stay' success

Justin Bieber recently had a memorable get-together with his friend and protege, The Kid Laroi, marking a reunion two years after their successful collaboration on the chart-topping single, "Stay."

The two talented musicians were spotted hanging out at a popular Dave & Buster's sports bar and restaurant in the Los Angeles region on a Thursday.

Photographs captured Bieber and Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, engaged in a friendly conversation as they exited the establishment.

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi reunite two years after 'Stay' success

For their casual outing, the 29-year-old "Baby" sensation opted for a relaxed look, sporting black shorts paired with a dark blue hoodie over a white T-shirt and white Nike sneakers. Bieber also wore a black baseball cap over his neatly groomed short light brown hair.

On the other hand, the Australian singer-songwriter Laroi donned baggy blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and black Converse sneakers during their afternoon hangout.

Bieber and Laroi's bond has grown stronger over the past few years, starting when the global pop superstar reached out to express his admiration for Laroi's music.

Their connection began when Laroi released his song "Go," featuring the late rapper Juice WRLD. Justin initiated a meeting, and this collaboration eventually led to the creation of the track "Unstable," which became a part of Justin's album "Justice."

Reflecting on this collaboration, Laroi expressed his astonishment, saying, "That definitely shocked me. I was like, 'Oh, s**t, this is crazy,' because I looked up to him when I was little, so, yeah, that was crazy."

Their creative synergy continued, resulting in the hit single "Stay," released in 2021. The song reached the number one spot in multiple countries, including Laroi's home country of Australia, Justin's native Canada, and the United States, among others. Impressively, "Stay" remained on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven non-consecutive weeks.

Laroi has acknowledged Bieber's significant role in bringing him to the forefront of the music industry, particularly after he had toured with Juice WRLD from 2018 to 2019.

Notably, during a performance at the renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, the rapper paid tribute to Bieber back in April.