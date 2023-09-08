Tyler Stanaland says he’s ‘still healing’ from Brittany Snow divorce

Tyler Stanaland reflects on his divorce from Brittany Snow and says 'time heals all wounds'

Tyler Stanaland, known for his role on Selling the OC, officially concluded his divorce from ex Brittany Snow in July 2023, just under a year after their initial separation.

A portion of the emotional aftermath, particularly from Stanaland's perspective, was documented during the second season of the Netflix series, which premiered at midnight PT on Friday.

Although the renowned real estate agent found it challenging to navigate the dissolution of his marriage under the watchful eye of the cameras and occasionally facing criticism from fellow cast members,

Stanaland shared with PEOPLE that his journey has ultimately been a process of personal growth and education.

“It's one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again,” he explains.

“But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.”

One of the things he’s learnt from the challenging time is to be more vocal when he needs to.

“I definitely speak up more,” he admitted. “I'm inherently a little more private, and I don't want to say ‘shy,’ but I'm not necessarily the center of attention. In season 2, I definitely use my voice a bit more to both my benefit and detriment.”

Snow and Stanaland, who exchanged vows in a private outdoor ceremony in Malibu in March 2020, revealed their separation via Instagram in September 2022. Subsequently, Snow initiated the formal divorce proceedings in January of the following year.