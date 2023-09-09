Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin, who continuously keeps his fans updated regarding the developments in his life, has now shared another update on his ongoing home renovation as he gave a glimpse at the construction of his new portico.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the former A Place in the Sun presenter posted a video featuring himself explaining to his fans what the final product will look like.

The video saw Jonnie standing in front of his family home and displaying how the structure of the portico had been built. A portico is like a small covered entrance or porch at the front of a building. It typically has columns or pillars holding up a roof or structure, providing shelter and a decorative entrance to a house or building

The TV presenter, who is currently battling terminal cancer, was wearing a green tracksuit jacket as he admitted to having decision fatigue but added that the building process was very positive.

He captioned his post, Decisions, decisions... #renovation."

Later, he was also spotted interior hunting in Ripley Castle State as he posted another video driving his car and captioned the post, "Bit of interiors/ salvage hunting in @ripley_castle_estate."



Jonnie Irwin's fans quickly took to the comment section to express their views on the TV presenter's health and provide their suggestions.

One of the fans wrote, "There are some great places to take the boy in Ripon. Fountains Abbey is one of them. If you get the time, check it out."

A second fan advised him, "Jonnie, you are doing amazing, but please keep resting to reserve some energy, as we don't want you burning out and feeling worse."

