 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Deutsche Welle

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

By
Deutsche Welle

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Kim Kardashian has left her fans stunned as it has been revealed that the reality TV star is now dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. The NFL star was previously linked to Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

A source privy to the matter revealed that the SKIMS founder has been spending time with Odell very recently.

According to the Mirror, the recent episode of the Deux U podcast revealed the identity of Kim's alleged new man, saying, "Kim is dating an American football star who plays for a team on the East Coast. It's Odell Beckham."

The source says that he couldn't reveal more information and stuck to saying, "They were hanging out very recently."

Kim and Odell have not yet responded to the claims. Fans quickly took to social media to express their opinion regarding the possible new celebrity couple. One Reddit user wrote, "Umm, her soccer mom phase over the summer holidays paid off then... I thought she would use it to bag a player."

Another wrote, "Honestly, this would be hilarious, and I hope it's real."

This comes after her ex-Kanye married Biance Censori. The Kardashian star has previously been linked to Tom Brady, who later slammed the rumour by getting together with model Irina Shayk. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned video

Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson video

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis sent letters to judge in support of Danny Masterson

Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled

Joey King and Steven Piet's fairytale wedding 'PICTURES' unveiled
Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows

Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows
Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end

Prince Harry’s ‘whingeing’ is finally coming to an end
'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary

'Backstreet Boys' marks milestone TRL appearance anniversary
Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle video

Jonnie Irwin shares home renovation update amidst cancer battle
Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Sharon Osbourne labels Ashton Kutcher as 'rudest celebrity'

Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face

Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face
Meghan Markle’s financial future rests on the masses and ‘what she sells’

Meghan Markle’s financial future rests on the masses and ‘what she sells’
David Beckham adds another tattoo to his impressive ink collection

David Beckham adds another tattoo to his impressive ink collection
Tyler Stanaland says he’s ‘still healing’ from Brittany Snow divorce

Tyler Stanaland says he’s ‘still healing’ from Brittany Snow divorce