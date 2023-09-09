Taylor Swift's street style takes center stage in NYC amid 1989 re-recording buzz

Taylor Swift made a stylish exit from Electric Lady Studios in New York on Friday, accompanied by Cara Delevingne, shortly after revealing her upcoming re-release album.

The 33-year-old singer sported a fashionable grey pleated mini skirt paired with an elegant one-shouldered bodysuit, complemented by knee-high leather boots. Taylor had been seen at the studio throughout the past week, confirming that her latest 'Taylor's Version' re-record project would be her 2014 chart-topper, "1989."

Taylor Swift's street style takes center stage in NYC amid 1989 re-recording buzz

Taking a break from her Era's Tour, Taylor completed her look with her signature red lipstick, adding a touch of her distinctive style to the ensemble. Model Cara Delevingne, 31, joined her, donning a semi-sheer black blouse adorned with a fur-trimmed collar, coupled with jeans.

Cara Delevingne steps out in NYC with Taylor Swift

Accompanying them was Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore, who was seen wearing a beaming smile as she exited the studio alongside the pair. Additionally, 24-year-old singer Sabrina Carpenter was also present for the occasion.

Electric Lady Studios, situated in Greenwich Village and commissioned by Jimi Hendrix in 1968, holds the distinction of being New York City's oldest operating recording studio.

Notably, Taylor Swift has a history of recording at Electric Lady Studios, having worked on her albums "Lover," "Folklore," and "Midnights" there, in addition to re-recordings of "Speak Now," "Red," and "Fearless."

Taylor recently announced her next re-release project, confirming that her 2014 hit album, "1989," would be the focus. During a Los Angeles concert last month, she disclosed that the re-recorded version is scheduled to drop in October, featuring five new tracks.