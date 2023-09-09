Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron bring glamor to US Open semifinals

Emily Blunt attended the US Open semifinals with her husband John Krasinski and daughters

The US Open semifinals in men's singles showcased the top three seeds as they vied for a spot in the 2023 championship.

The first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium featured Novak Djokovic, the second seed, pitted against the unseeded Ben Shelton.

Later in the evening, the third seed, Daniil Medvedev, faced off against Carlos Alcaraz, who held the coveted positions of tournament and world's number one seed.

As anticipated, the stands were abuzz with celebrities and prominent figures, eagerly lending their support to the thrilling on-court action.

Among the notable spectators were actresses Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron.

Blunt, 40, had previously revealed her decision to take a year-long hiatus from acting in order to spend quality time with her children.

The US Open provided the perfect opportunity for her to put that decision into practice as she attended the event with her husband John Krasinski and their daughters, Hazel (nine years old) and Violet (seven years old).

Throughout the match, the Oppenheimer actress appeared enthralled by the unfolding drama on the court, seated alongside her two daughters.

She exuded style in a black floral dress adorned with hints of light blue, purple, and orange, accentuating her curves.

Although not as excited as his wife, the 43-year-old Krasinski was equally engrossed in the match and their children. On more than one occasion, he welcomed their youngest daughter, Violet, onto his lap, and had long conversations with her.

The actor and director sported a dark blue Polo-style shirt and enthusiastically cheered on the players, much like his vocal wife.

Theron, aged 48, is a mother to two young daughters, Jackson (11) and August (seven), whom she adopted in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Theron has previously expressed her love for tennis, stating, "I love tennis," while humbly admitting, "But I'm a horrible player."

For the occasion, Theron opted for a casual fashion style, wearing a white shirt with her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail.