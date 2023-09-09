Prince Harry, Meghan Markle let down Queen Elizabeth II

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have let down Queen Elizabeth II with their childish antics after they distanced themselves from the royal family.



The Britain’s longest reigning monarch had her “hopes high” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would team up with Prince William and Kate Middleton to lead “the monarchy of the future.”

In a chat with The Mirror, royal expert Ingrid Seward said the Queen hoped Harry and Meghan’s “universal appeal” would benefit one of her dearest projects – the Commonwealth.

"[Prince Harry] always ‘got it’ and provided great cheer to those he met on official royal engagements,” the commentator said. “And so did Meghan.”

"She smiled, pressed flesh and hugged the public in an all-embracing way. They were a perfect foil for William and Kate, who were polished and professional but still full of laughter,” she added.

"The Queen had high hopes that the foursome might spearhead the monarchy of the future. Sharing the sometimes demanding, duller duties and supporting their father into the future when she was no longer around.

However, after Harry and Meghan chose to step down as senior royal and started publically attacking the royal family, they let down the late monarch.

The expert shared, "The Queen thought Harry and Meghan had universal appeal until the woes of the world and their lives took over and things began to go downhill.”