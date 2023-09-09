Amanda Bynes’ face tattoo almost gone as she steps out mental health facility

Amanda Bynes appears to be having her heart shaped face tattoo removed

Amanda Bynes is seemingly embarking on a fresh chapter in her life, one that no longer includes the heart-shaped tattoo adorning her face.

The tattoo, which had once been quite prominent, has noticeably faded over time.

While it remains visible, it is evident that the process of tattoo removal typically requires multiple sessions, gradually causing the ink to fade away.

Interestingly, Amanda was spotted in Los Angeles sporting platinum blonde hair alongside her diminishing tattoo.

Earlier this year, Amanda underwent two 5150 holds, one of which was initiated after she was found wandering the streets unclothed.

In early July, she made the decision to admit herself to a mental health treatment center in Orange County, just one week after departing from a different facility in the Los Angeles area.

As per sources, Amanda found solace in the new treatment center due to the presence of a medical team, therapists, and fellow patients, as opposed to being isolated.

Towards the end of last month, TMZ obtained videos of Amanda engaging in shopping and errands in Orange County, marking her first public appearance since her arrival at the facility.

It remains unclear whether she is presently continuing her treatment at that particular center, as she was seen in Los Angeles this week.

However, it was reported that she had been granted permission to leave the facility during designated hours, if necessary, but her intention was to remain at the center.