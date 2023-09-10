Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'

Convicted rapist Danny Masterson co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are sharing their clarification with the fans after it emerged that they expressed support for That '70s Show star in letters amid his rape trial.

Taking to Instagram, the pair said, "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Ashton said.

"We support victims," Mila continued. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

The No Strings Attached star added, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us, and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years," adding the move was to give the judge the holistic view before annoucing the verdict.



"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the 40-year-old shared.

"They were intended for the judge to read," the sitcom actor explained.

"Our heart goes out to every single person who's been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape," the Friends with Benefits star stated.

Found guilty of multiple rapes, Danny's fellow stars penned a letter to a judge asking for leniency as they vouch for the actor's character, adding he is "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being" and "a role model," saying that he is "among few people that I would trust to be alone."

"I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," he stressed.

The letter created a storm online as several blasted Mila and Ashton, including That '70s Show alum.