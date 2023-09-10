 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Stormzy and Maya Jama seek couples' therapy to strengthen their reunion

Rapper Stormzy and TV presenter Maya Jama recently rekindled their romance after four years of an initial split in 2019. Now, it has been reported that the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next stage and has decided to head for "the couple's" therapy to completely eradicate their past issues.

The Love Island presenter and Stormzy sparked reunion rumours following a lavish Greek getaway.

According to the Mirror, a source close to the couple revealed to the publication, "Stormzy and Maya have been encouraged to go to ‘couples’ therapy’ to nip their past issues in the bud once and for all." 

The insider added that the couple is ready to be guided through the highs and lows of life.

They continued, saying, "The couple values their reunion and doesn't want to ruin things again."

Stormzy appears to be highly delighted after getting back together with the love of his life, as he has already spoken to his friends about moving towards the next stage and wants to make Maya his wife for life.

The rapper has also told his friends, "I am ready to have kids as early as next year." 

