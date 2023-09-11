 
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reignite feud with David, Victoria Beckham

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reignited their feud with David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham after snubbing all of the Inter Miami games.

While the former football legend was accompanied with his fashion designer wife and kids, sons Romeo and Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham, during all or some of the matches, his eldest son was “notably absent.”

An insider said that despite living in US, the aspiring chef and the Transformers actor chose not to be a part of David’s success after Inter Miami’s major win post Lionel Messi joined the club.

The source claimed to Heat Magazine that the Beckhams' family feud is “very much alive” after Brooklyn and Nicola’s snub given that the family have spent over half the summer in America.

David and Victoria “are pretty upset that Brooklyn and Nicola couldn’t find time to come to any games since Messi joined,” the insider said.

The insider revealed that the couple invited Brooklyn and Nicola to attend the headline games with Messi, as well as the big celeb parties and the family holidays, but they did not come.

Victoria even reached out to Brooklyn to ask him why he didn’t attend any game, he told her that Nicola was very busy with her work and he did not want to come without her.

The source noted, “It's really frustrating for Vic and David – they don't understand why they have been shut out” now that they have reconciled following their headline making wedding rift.

“If there’s still something bothering Nicola, they would much prefer to know so they can address it,” the source said of David and Victoria. 

