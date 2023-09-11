 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Tom Brady struggles as Bradley Cooper tries to steal his new girlfriend Irina Shayk

Tom Brady struggling to keep his new girlfriend Irina Shayk as Bradley Cooper desperate trying to steal her away from him.

The former NFL quarterback has to fight the Maestro actor, who is “plotting” to get the Russian model back despite breaking up with her in 2019.

According to National Inquirer, Cooper has been trying to win over Shayk, with whom he shares a daughter, after seeing her car photos with Brady.

Their PDA filled recent vacation to a beachy area was also a part of his plan as he is quite desperate to rekindle romance with the supermodel, the insider suggested.

The hunk even seemed to have sent a message to Brady by clicking topless pictures of Shayk while they were on their family vacation with daughter Lea.

Speaking of their headline making vacation photos, the insider told the publication, "You could see this coming from a mile away."

"Now, it appears he's made his play,” the insider said of Cooper, who parted ways from Shayk after spending four years together.

"This seems to be proof-positive that Bradley is still carrying a torch for Irina," the insider said of their summer trip, adding, "Now, it's up to Tom to make the next move!"

