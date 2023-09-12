 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Jared Leto's skincare brand drops off radar, leaves customers clueless

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Jared Leto's skincare brand drops off radar, leaves customers clueless

Jared Leto has left his skin and hair care line, Twentynine Palms high and dry as there have been no updates on the brand's website or social media since months.

Leto co-founded the brand with Jonatahan Keren, the man behind the Mediterranean skincare brand, Maapilim. 

Less than a year after its high-profile launch, all the best-selling products - including the Mesquite Springs hydrating serum, the Santa Ana Salve facial moisturizer, the Cosmic Cypress facial cleanser - are listed as coming soon, with no option to buy.

Moreover, Twentynine Palms’ Instagram account last posted on March 2 which saw a lot of comments from customers complaining about the brand for not replying back to them. 

“What is happening?? Do you no longer have after sales customer service? Sent several emails about an issue and NO replies,” wrote a user.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, claims suggest that the Oscar-winning actor severed ties with the brand “months ago” due to alleged breach of contract.

Leto’s representative told THR, “Leto terminated his relationship with the parent company Maapilim Ltd due to, what he believes was a breach of contract and mismanagement by the brand operator.”

Keren’s LinkedIn also shows that he quit his role as co-founder and CEO of Twentynine Palms just two months after its launch in December 2022. 

