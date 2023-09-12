Beyoncé expresses gratitude to ‘Incomparable Queen' Diana Ross for surprising her at L.A. Show

Beyoncé expressed her deep gratitude to her longtime idol, Diana Ross, following a delightful surprise appearance by the legendary singer at her recent Los Angeles performance. The "Crazy In Love" sensation, now 42 years old, took to Instagram on Monday to share her heartfelt message to the 79-year-old Ross.

Accompanying the message were touching photos of the two luminaries sharing the stage during Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, capturing the touching moment when Ross serenaded her with "Happy Birthday."

In her Instagram caption, Beyoncé paid tribute to Ross, referring to her as "the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross" and even drawing inspiration from her own lyrics in "Alien Superstar" to further extol Ross's unique talents. She wrote, "The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. ????."

A viral video from Beyoncé's birthday concert showed the "Cuff It" artist jumping with joy as Ross delivered her heartwarming serenade.



On stage at SoFi Stadium, Beyoncé expressed her overwhelming gratitude, saying, "This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Ross, beaming with happiness, replied, "You sang 'Happy Birthday' to me, so I wanted to sing it to you." This reciprocal gesture refers back to 2019 when Beyoncé sang "Happy Birthday" to Ross during the Motown singer's 75th birthday celebration at Warwick in Los Angeles, California.

In celebration of Beyoncé's special day, a host of celebrities made surprise appearances at her show, including Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more. Adhering to the birthday girl's request from the previous month, most attendees were dressed in silver, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event.