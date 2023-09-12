 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert reject rumours their marriage is on the rocks

Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene have dismissed rift rumours yet again with their joint appearances.

According to a report by Daily Express, the royal couple of Monaco made joint appearance at the Rugby World Cup in Marseille, France at the weekend.

The Prince and his wife cheered on Charlene’s native South Africa, who went on to win against Scotland.

This was Prince Albert and Charlene of Monaco’s sixth joint appearance in eight days amid rumours that their marriage is on the rocks.

The couple has been married since 2011 and share two children eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

Rumours were rife that Prince Albert and Charlene were living apart and only see one another by appointment or for ceremonial reasons.

In the latest photo, Prince Albert is seen putting on a loving display with Charlene at the rugby match.

Meanwhile on Monday, they also made a joint appearance as the royal couple took their children to their first day of school.

