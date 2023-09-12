Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has put all divorce speculations to rest by flying to Germany to join her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.



The Duchess of success was happy to board her plane to see her husband, the Duke of Sussex, who is already in Germany for the games.

Meghan will be landing in London later today, however, the Duchess has no intention of staying in her husband’s country for long, revealed Daily Mail.

The former actor has debunked all rumours about her divorce from Prince Harry with her trip during which she will also be celebrating the Duke’s 39th birthday.

According to a royal expert, Meghan has planned a “significant” gift for Harry on his big day which falls on September 15th.

“I presume Meghan will join him there later, they'll do a double act there,” royal historian Tessa Dunlop said of Meghan’s plans of joining her husband at Dusseldorf.

“They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one,” she added.