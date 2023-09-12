 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry
Meghan Markle puts divorce rumours to rest with Germany arrival to join Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has put all divorce speculations to rest by flying to Germany to join her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of success was happy to board her plane to see her husband, the Duke of Sussex, who is already in Germany for the games.

Meghan will be landing in London later today, however, the Duchess has no intention of staying in her husband’s country for long, revealed Daily Mail.

The former actor has debunked all rumours about her divorce from Prince Harry with her trip during which she will also be celebrating the Duke’s 39th birthday.

According to a royal expert, Meghan has planned a “significant” gift for Harry on his big day which falls on September 15th.

“I presume Meghan will join him there later, they'll do a double act there,” royal historian Tessa Dunlop said of Meghan’s plans of joining her husband at Dusseldorf.

“They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury
Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry accused of shunning prisoner of war as he attends Invictus Games

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson video

Kim Kardashian would ‘ditch’ Odell Beckham Jr for ex Pete Davidson
Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’

Ethan Hawke dishes on bus ride to TIFF: ‘Nobody cares about anybody else on the bus’
Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Prince Harry exudes ‘tense’ vibes while waiting for Meghan Markle at Invictus Games
Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain

Kate Middleton visits one of most notorious prisons of Britain
Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

Meghan Markle is ‘nothing’ without Prince Harry, royal fans believe

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori going to great lengths to ‘please’ rapper
Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'

Kareen Kapoor thinks OTT actors give 'big stars a run for their money!'
Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'

Kylie Minogue sparks meme fest with latest song 'Tension'
Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts

Five Hollywood celebrity divorces in 2023 that broke hearts
Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 anniversary in emotional tribute

Pete Davidson mom Amy remembers husband Scott on 9/11 anniversary in emotional tribute