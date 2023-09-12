Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Prince Harry has just been warned about the dangers bitter estrangement poses on the future relationships of Archie and Lilibet.

British journalist Jennie Bond issued these claims and sentiments about Prince Harry’s move to the US.

She broke down all her thoughts about ‘separating’ Archie and Lilibet from grandparents in a piece for The Telegraph.

Within this piece in question she said, “He has planted his own sapling 5,000 miles away in California.”

“His children, Archie and Lilibet, are putting down American roots and will be the first branches of a new tree.”

“But with their mother, Meghan, bitterly estranged from almost the whole of her own family (except for her mother and a niece) that tree looks decidedly sparse.

The expert also referenced one of Meghan’s famous quotes where she said, “It’s not enough to just survive. You’ve got to thrive.”

In response, Ms Bond pointed out, “Can you easily thrive in self-imposed exile from all you have known since birth?

She also asked, “How much harder must it be when you are part of one of the most exclusive and mysterious tribes on earth: a royal family, steeped in a thousand years of history?”

Because “their lives and the pressures on them are a closed book to the rest of us.

“You would think that only Harry’s own family could possibly truly understand how he feels and provide an effective support network to help him through his evident trauma. But he has cast them aside, accused them of multiple grievances and repeatedly insulted them on a global platform.”