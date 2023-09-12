Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK

Prince Harry has just been warned about the ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement he’s at risk of facing during the trip for the WellChild awards in the UK.

Royal commentator and author Jennie Bond pointed out the pain of losing family in one of her pieces for The Telegraph.

The conversation arose once Ms Bond referenced the findings of professor Karl Pillemer, from Cornell University in New York.

According to Mr Pillemer “Whether you have originated the estrangement, or you’re on the receiving end of it, people often feel betrayed, rejected, hurt, angry and resentful.”

“They feel the pain of broken attachment. We have strong biologically-based attachment responses – those don’t just go away.”

A good example of that is the King’s Coronation, which he attended, despite being the only Montecito royal being present.

Referencing that decision Mr Pillemer noted, “Family events are a flashpoint for estrangement.”

“They are filled with expectations of a happy family together, and that is entirely violated with estrangement. And if you don’t attend, there is a profound sense of loss.”