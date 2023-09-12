 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK
Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK

Prince Harry has just been warned about the ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement he’s at risk of facing during the trip for the WellChild awards in the UK.

Royal commentator and author Jennie Bond pointed out the pain of losing family in one of her pieces for The Telegraph.

The conversation arose once Ms Bond referenced the findings of professor Karl Pillemer, from Cornell University in New York.

According to Mr Pillemer “Whether you have originated the estrangement, or you’re on the receiving end of it, people often feel betrayed, rejected, hurt, angry and resentful.”

“They feel the pain of broken attachment. We have strong biologically-based attachment responses – those don’t just go away.”

A good example of that is the King’s Coronation, which he attended, despite being the only Montecito royal being present.

Referencing that decision Mr Pillemer noted, “Family events are a flashpoint for estrangement.”

“They are filled with expectations of a happy family together, and that is entirely violated with estrangement. And if you don’t attend, there is a profound sense of loss.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on in ‘The Kardashians’ season 4

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on in ‘The Kardashians’ season 4
Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’

Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’
Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman
Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’

Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?
Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration

Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration
Drake gives release date for new single

Drake gives release date for new single

Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’

Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’
Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry

Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'

Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'