Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'

Taylor Swift bagged four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 last night, and poured her heart out in every single speech.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker made history by becoming the first artist to win Video of the Year four times. Taylor is also the first singer to win the category two years in a row.

The artist also received three other awards: Best Pop Song, Best Direction, and Song of the Year, all for her 2023 hit Anti-Hero.

Another moment that stole the spotlight during the event was NSYNC reunion that happened on-stage. They presented Taylor with the Best Pop Song award.

“I love making pop music. I also love making country. I love slinking around different genres, and the only reason I do this is because the fans gave me the opportunity to do this.”

For her second award, Song of the Year, Taylor reflected on her love for songwriting and her relationship with producer Jack Antonoff.

“I want to say I’m really, really lucky I get to write songs with one of my best friends in the world." she said. The Lover hitmaker added she wants to "make songs with Antonoff until 2089."

Taylor brought her editor, Chancler Haynes and cinematographer, Rina Yang up on stage for her third award i.e. Best Direction.

“If there is one thing that I’ve learned about direction, it is that it is absolutely a team sport so I brought my team with me tonight,” she said.

The 33-year-old singer ended the night by winning Video of the Year for the second year in a row. “The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories we’ve made recently," she expressed.

Taylor concluded, “ I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album, and all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away.”