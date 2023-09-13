 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Meghan Markle issued dire plea: ‘Please let King Charles see Archie, Lilibet’

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Meghan Markle has just been issued an urgent plea by experts, about marinating relations with King Charles, for Archie and Lilibet’s sake.

Experts are of the opinion that only Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can spark a reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

This hypothesis has been put forth by professor Karl Pillemer, from Cornell University in New York.

Mr Pillemer believes, “Many estranged people begin to open up the relationship again, because they want their own children to have relationships with the rest of the family.”

“And Harry and Megan’s children are going to be reaching an age where they’re going to begin asking, ‘Why don’t we see our relatives?’”

“I’m certain, they [Harry and Megan] must be considering the impact on their own children,” Pillemer also added before signing off from the conservation.

For those unversed, these claims have come after allegations came to light that Prince Harry is ‘keeping his children away’ from their grandparents.

NFM CEO Sarah Hawkins made these admissions while speaking to Express UK.

In this interview she pointed out, “While Archie and Lilibet will no doubt grow up knowing exactly who their relatives are given their high profile, that doesn’t compensate for knowing them on a personal level. In fact, given the conflict that exists between Harry and the other royals, it is likely to cause even more harm.”

