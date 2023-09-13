Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s living arrangements exposed: ‘Living separately’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started living separate lives and insiders believe its only going to deteriorate further.

Accusations of this nature have been presented by an inside source that is well placed within the coupe’s social circle.

Per this insider’s findings, “there’s no doubt they’ve been living separate lives.”

This has come shortly after it was reported that “Harry has really been struggling to find his way in a new country.”

He is also starting to find it difficult to “keep his wife happy and stay relevant.”

“She’s getting advice that it’s better to distance herself from him for the sake of revitalizing her career.”

This rings true considering the speculation surrounding her engagement ring.

According to that insider, “Meghan has claimed the ring is being repaired, but she’s been spotted on multiple occasions without it since May, and she has to know that not wearing it would cause divorce rumors to explode.”

“Some people think she did it on purpose to send a subtle message to Harry that she’s not happy in the marriage.”

“It’s no secret that they’ve been having some growing pains,” the source later chimed in to add, before signing off.