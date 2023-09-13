Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘Guts’ world tour dates for 2024

Olivia Rodrigo's tour for new album 'Guts' will span North America and Europe

Exciting news for Olivia Rodrigo fans! The pop singer announced on Wednesday that she will be going on a Guts World Tour in 2024 to support her highly acclaimed sophomore album, Guts.

"soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the tour poster, which features her screaming colorful stars.

Produced by Live Nation, The Guts World Tour is set to commence its 57-date journey on Friday, February 23, starting at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.

The tour will span across North America and Europe, making stops in major cities including New York, Miami, Toronto, London, Paris, and more. It will conclude in Rodrigo's hometown of Los Angeles with back-to-back concerts on Tuesday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 14, at the Kia Forum.

As part of the tour, the pop star has enlisted opening acts such as The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting on September 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can register by September 17 at 10 p.m. ET for the opportunity to access a code for ticket purchase.

At the 2023 MTV VMAs, Rodrigo was the second musician to perform. She sang Vampire, the lead single from Guts, before a faux pyrotechnics glitch, reminiscent of the music video for the track, transitioned to Rodrigo rocking out to her new song Get Him Back.

This appearance marked Rodrigo's second time at the VMAs. In 2021, she made her debut with a performance of her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, Good 4 U.