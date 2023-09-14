 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Peso Pluma faces death threats from drug cartel over Tijuana concert

Mexican musician Peso Pluma has received several death threats from a Mexican drug cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which seems unhappy with Pluma's planned concert in Tijuana.

The cartel has issued threats, saying that the Tijuana concert will be the last by the singer.

According to TMZ, the threats have been issued all around the city, and one of the banners was found hanging on a bridge that read, "This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14, because it will be your last show due to disrespect and loose tongue."

The last line of the banner was translated as, "If you showed up, we are going to break you." As per the publication, this line could be translated in several ways, but all the possible translations hint towards physically harming the singer.

The threats were issued by the New Generation Cartel, based in the singer's hometown of Jalisco and run by one of the most wanted drug lords in the world, El Mencho.

Pluma recently performed at MTV's Music Video Awards, and threats were issued before his performance.

The Mexican musician has not yet officially responded to the threats, and no change has been reported in the schedule of his concert in Tijuana. 

