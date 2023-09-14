 
Kylie Jenner gets flak for one unexpected reason on Timothée Chalamet US Open date

Critics are blasting Kylie Jenner, but surprisingly not for getting cosy with Timothée Chalamet, but for a disturbing detail in her pictures from the date.

Sharing a passionate chemistry, the pair seemed to get lost in each other at one point as they watched the U.S. Open Men’s Singles Final in New York City on Sunday.

Amid their budding romance, some eagle-eyed observers have spotted a key flaw in the reality star’s appearance: a chip in her front teeth.

The U.S. Sun assorted the comments.

A user shared the couple’s photo on Reddit with the caption, "What the hell is going on with her middle teeth? Zoom In."

Another added: "This picture is a mind ----. Had to look at it a couple times to figure out what’s really going on. But at first it really looked like she had gapped tooth buck teeth."

"This is disturbing,” a third commented.

However, some Kylie’s fans rushed to her rescue, explaining the chip was the result of merely an illusion.

"It’s just because her lips are so weirdly shaped. You can see the other side of her face and it looks like a tooth," a fan stated.

Meanwhile, lately, Kylie and Timothée are seemingly moving away from keeping their romance out of the prying eyes as they frequently embraced each other in public.

