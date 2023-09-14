Adam Sandler announces comedic 'I Missed You' tour across 25 cities

Adam Sandler announced his comedy I Missed You tour, and will be hitting the road in 25 cities.

The Murder Mystery star shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of him on stage, “Let's have some fun,” he wrote.

Adam plans to kickstart the tour on October 12, in Vancouver, and will be stopping by Seattle, Las Vegas, San Antonia, before closing the show in Denver, December 12.

The 57-year-old comedian also hinted towards a surprise guest joining him on the tour, produced by Live Nation.

The I Missed You tour marks Adam’s second major trip of the year as in March, the three-time Grammy-nominated comedian added seven more shows to his Adam Sandler LIVE tour.



Previous month, Adam starred in a Netflix comedy film You Are So Not Invited to My Batmizvah, with his daughters Sadie and Sunny, and his wife Jackie Sandler.

Last year, Adam starred alongside Queen Latifah in the sports-comedy film Hustle, which won the People’s Choice Award in the category of The Comedy Movie Star of 2022.

In 2019, Sandler tilted towards his dramatic side, and starred in the award-winning thriller Uncut Gems.