Thursday, September 14, 2023
NSYNC fans' excitement grows as band drops cryptic post after VMAs reunion

Thursday, September 14, 2023

NSYNC fans' excitement grows as band drops cryptic post after VMAs reunion

NSYNC, following their much-anticipated reunion at the VMAs, appears to have something exciting up their sleeves for their devoted fans.

The beloved boy band dropped a playful hint about an upcoming announcement in a quirky video shared on their Instagram account last Wednesday.

In the video, the group is seen standing backstage, playfully lip-syncing to dialogue from the iconic TV series "Friends," specifically from the episode titled "The One With All The Resolutions." Justin Timberlake, aged 42, starts off the banter by miming the words, "Do you know something?"

Joey Fatone, aged 46, promptly responds with a retort, "Do you know something?"

Chris Kirkpatrick chimes in with a mischievous tone, saying, "I might know something."

JC Chasez joins the playful exchange, adding, "I might know something too."

The intrigue deepens as Lance Bass inquires, "What's the thing you know?" to which Justin continues, "Oh no, I can't tell you until you tell me what you know."

Joey interjects, "I can't tell you what I know," and Chris follows suit, saying, "Well, I can't tell you what I know!"

JC finally relents, exclaiming, "Okay fine!"

This teaser video follows their electrifying surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs just 24 hours prior, which sent fans, including Taylor Swift, into a frenzy. 

During the event, the group graced the stage to present the first award of the evening, Best Pop, marking their return to the VMAs stage nearly a decade after their reunion performance in 2013.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive response to their VMAs appearance, TMZ has reported that NSYNC does not have plans for a tour, residency, or new music at this time. Nevertheless, it was evident that the reunion was a joyous occasion for the group, as they were spotted dining together after the show.

