JoJo Siwa says she went 'Psycho' during boot camp training for 'Special Forces'

JoJo Siwa's dedication to preparing for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was unwavering. The 20-year-old former Dance Moms star openly shared with PEOPLE her rigorous approach to boot camp training for the second season of the Fox reality competition.

Siwa made sure her co-stars, Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron, were on top of their game, leaving no room for slacking. She recounted her intense attention to detail, stating, "I was psycho."

"I would stand at the door and be like, 'Nick, your bottom left button. Tyler, your right shoe. Phone... Not phone. Instead of phone, wallet, keys, you say hat, gloves, armband. Your zipper's undone. Your button's undone. Everyone, we're wearing this, this and that,'" she added.

Despite her drill sergeant-like approach, she admitted that Nick and Tyler played crucial roles in keeping her grounded throughout the physically and mentally demanding ordeal.

She expressed her gratitude, saying, "I'm lucky that I had Nick there and I'm lucky that I had Tyler there and Bode [Miller] and we all got super close, but definitely Nick and Tyler is who I was like, 'Thank God I have these people here. Because if I didn't have y'all, nah,'"

Nick Viall, 42, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how lucky he felt to have crossed paths with Siwa. He remarked, "Maybe there was a world in which JoJo and I would've made friends and became fast friends, but certainly Special Forces brought us together, and I anticipate being each other's lives for a long time."

Siwa responded emotionally, saying, "Aw, damn, I'm going to cry over here. My family has a joke: A lesbian and two bachelors walk into a bar. I was like, 'Yeah?' What are the odds ... It's cool."

She also recounted a heartwarming moment when Viall came to her rescue as her feet were freezing due to the extensive time spent outdoors during the show's filming in the New Zealand mountains, where contestants endured "winter warfare training."

Recently, the trio reunited after filming and attended a Zach Bryan concert together, joined by Viall's fiancée, Natalie Joy. Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is set to premiere on September 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.