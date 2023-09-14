Tom Sandoval rips apart Raquel Leviss for 'rude' response on 'cute' text

 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Sandoval had wished Raquel Leviss on her 28th birthday. In response, his ex-girlfriend posted on the internet, mentioning that she blocked him. Now, the reality star is fuming, calling the act “thirsty and immature.”

Talking to Variety, the TomTom co-owner on his Special Forces Season 2 premiere at the Los Angeles said that he was “just wish[ing] her a happy birthday.”

“When somebody said she blocked you, I was like ‘Oh, okay, whatever,’” he shared. “Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something, but to post that on her story is pretty childish,” he continued.

“I just wished her a happy birthday,” adding, “I didn’t think she had a lot of people reach out to her, so I wanted to. I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that.”

Tom and Raquel have been at loggerheads since the former longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, caught their cheating affair amid the reality show.

The controversy spelled out for months and snowballed into a national debate. With the Vanderpump Rules, ratings broke through the roof and even got the first Emmy nod.

