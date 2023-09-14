 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' message featuring Queen's picture gets over two million views

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Last week King Charles thanked the public for their love and support on the first anniversary of the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth and his accession to the throne, echoing her words as he vowed to be of service to all.

His audio message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, has received more than two million views.

The king's message was shared with Queen Elizabeth's picture. Thousands of people liked the tweet and hundreds of others paid tribute to the late Queen in replies.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign, died aged 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish summer retreat, after a 70-year reign.

Charles, who immediately succeeded his mother as king of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and his wife Camilla spent most of the day quietly at the Scottish royal home.

