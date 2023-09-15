Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid's sister, Alana Hadid, who shares her father, Mohamed Hadid, with her famous siblings, achieved a milestone in her modelling career only a month after her debut at a Copenhagen fashion show.

Alana, making herself known to the world just like her siblings, has achieved the milestone of being on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Taking to Instagram, the model proudly posted a captivating video featuring highlights of her work with the clothing brand Elena Velez at her NYFW debut.

The video posted by Alana appeared like a mini-vlog of her milestone debut show, as it initially showed her getting to the venue in a vehicle, showing herself excitedly lying on the ground and ready to embrace what was to come.

She captioned the post, "Thank you @elenavelez for letting me wear your gorgeous creation & play in the mud with you last night. I’m so honoured. What a masterpiece. Thank you to your amazing team Cc: @andrewcurwen @joe.van.o (and a special thank you @nadinematar for the perfect BTS & @hoybot I love you)."

The post immediately garnered a lot of attention, and her sister Gigi took to the comment section with several other fans and praised her, saying, "Gorgeousittyyyy this dress is amazing on you."

One of the fans praised the model, saying, "She could make that look good at 80." Another expressed, "Warrior Princess 100 percent."

