 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Gigi and Bella Hadids sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance
Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana makes a splash in fashion world with NYFW appearance

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid's sister, Alana Hadid, who shares her father, Mohamed Hadid, with her famous siblings, achieved a milestone in her modelling career only a month after her debut at a Copenhagen fashion show.

Alana, making herself known to the world just like her siblings, has achieved the milestone of being on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Taking to Instagram, the model proudly posted a captivating video featuring highlights of her work with the clothing brand Elena Velez at her NYFW debut.

The video posted by Alana appeared like a mini-vlog of her milestone debut show, as it initially showed her getting to the venue in a vehicle, showing herself excitedly lying on the ground and ready to embrace what was to come.

She captioned the post, "Thank you @elenavelez for letting me wear your gorgeous creation & play in the mud with you last night. I’m so honoured. What a masterpiece. Thank you to your amazing team Cc: @andrewcurwen @joe.van.o (and a special thank you @nadinematar for the perfect BTS & @hoybot I love you)."

The post immediately garnered a lot of attention, and her sister Gigi took to the comment section with several other fans and praised her, saying, "Gorgeousittyyyy this dress is amazing on you." 

One of the fans praised the model, saying, "She could make that look good at 80." Another expressed, "Warrior Princess 100 percent."

More From Entertainment:

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash video

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash
Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco video

Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco
Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech video

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady

Irina Shayk's love triangle: Wants to settle down with Cooper while dating Brady
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring
'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays

'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser leaves fans awestruck amid production delays
Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past video

Britney Spears ends short-lived fling with Paul Soliz over his criminal past
Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles video

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips vows to stand by him through legal battles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘honeymoon period’ is over
Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal

Tory Lanez to remain behind bars: Judge rejects release request amidst appeal
Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’

Here's how Prince Harry ruined fun night for wife Meghan Markle: ‘Major buzzkill!’