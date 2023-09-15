Taylor Swift's The Era Tour concert film set to shatter $100 million mark during opening weekend

Taylor Swift, for nearly two decades, has maintained a dominant presence in the music industry, consistently demonstrating her multifaceted talents. Her remarkable ability to connect with her dedicated fanbase, known as Swifties, has extended beyond music and into various successful business ventures.

One of her recent triumphs is a concert film project that continues to gain momentum, despite its release date still being a few weeks away. Swift's announcement of the upcoming Eras Tour concert film's theatrical release in the U.S. for October has generated an unprecedented surge in pre-sale ticket purchases.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that theaters are already responding to this overwhelming demand by adding extra showtimes. The fervor surrounding this film has sparked speculation among insiders and industry experts, who anticipate that it may achieve a staggering $100 million in ticket sales, driven by fans who have already secured their tickets in advance.

Some sources cited by THR even suggest that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film could potentially exceed $150 million in the U.S. alone, an astonishing feat considering its estimated production budget falls within the range of $10-20 million. These projections dwarf the box office numbers of many conventional film releases in recent years.

AMC, the distributor awarded the rights to Taylor Swift's concert movie, reported a jaw-dropping $26 million in pre-sales within the first 24 hours of ticket availability. This figure surpasses the previous record holder for first-day ticket sales, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which earned $16.9 million.

Given its current trajectory, industry analyst Shawn Robbins of BoxOffice.com suggests that the film might achieve the best opening performance of any movie released in the fourth quarter, according to CNBC.