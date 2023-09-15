Mark Ronson reveals 'I'm Just Ken' was originally planned as background track for 'Barbie'

Barbie fans may find it difficult to envision the iconic "I'm Just Ken" scene without its climactic allure. However, renowned music producer Mark Ronson recently shed light on how this song had a more modest role initially in the blockbuster film.



Speaking in a newly-released behind-the-scenes featurette named Musical Make-Believe coinciding with the streaming debut of Barbie, Ronson, aged 48, revealed the song's evolution.

He remarked, "It went from being this song that was maybe gonna be played somewhere in the film to this song that they built this epic battle around."

When approached by director Greta Gerwig to compose a track for Ryan Gosling's character, Ken, Ronson " instantly knew what the Ken song should be."

After presenting an initial version to Gerwig, aged 40, Ronson recollected, "Greta's like, "We love that song — actually, can you make it longer?" As a result, the team embarked on a journey to craft an extensive 11-minute segment centered around the Ken song.

In the "I'm Just Ken" sequence, led by Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, the Ken dolls engage in a beachfront face-off, which seamlessly transitions into a dreamy '80s-inspired dance sequence.



During the featurette, Gerwig disclosed that her inspiration partially stemmed from the "absurdity" of the battle scenes found in The Nutcracker ballet, a childhood favorite of hers. She emphasized her deep affection for this classic ballet.

Ryan Gosling, aged 42, likened the sequence to "the telephone game from the real world." He humorously described it as a scenario where information is gradually distorted as it circulates, ultimately resulting in comical chaos.

Mark Ronson had previously mentioned in an interview with Vanity Fair that when Ryan Gosling first heard the demo of "I'm Just Ken," he was not only an ardent admirer but also eagerly volunteered to lend his vocal talents to the track. In a surprising twist, he requested to perform it on-screen as well.