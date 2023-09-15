 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mark Ronson reveals 'I'm Just Ken' was originally planned as background track for 'Barbie'

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 15, 2023

Mark Ronson reveals Im Just Ken was originally planned as background track for Barbie
Mark Ronson reveals 'I'm Just Ken' was originally planned as background track for 'Barbie'

Barbie fans may find it difficult to envision the iconic "I'm Just Ken" scene without its climactic allure. However, renowned music producer Mark Ronson recently shed light on how this song had a more modest role initially in the blockbuster film.

Speaking in a newly-released behind-the-scenes featurette named Musical Make-Believe coinciding with the streaming debut of Barbie, Ronson, aged 48, revealed the song's evolution. 

He remarked, "It went from being this song that was maybe gonna be played somewhere in the film to this song that they built this epic battle around."

When approached by director Greta Gerwig to compose a track for Ryan Gosling's character, Ken, Ronson " instantly knew what the Ken song should be."

After presenting an initial version to Gerwig, aged 40, Ronson recollected, "Greta's like, "We love that song — actually, can you make it longer?" As a result, the team embarked on a journey to craft an extensive 11-minute segment centered around the Ken song.

In the "I'm Just Ken" sequence, led by Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, the Ken dolls engage in a beachfront face-off, which seamlessly transitions into a dreamy '80s-inspired dance sequence.

During the featurette, Gerwig disclosed that her inspiration partially stemmed from the "absurdity" of the battle scenes found in The Nutcracker ballet, a childhood favorite of hers. She emphasized her deep affection for this classic ballet.

Ryan Gosling, aged 42, likened the sequence to "the telephone game from the real world." He humorously described it as a scenario where information is gradually distorted as it circulates, ultimately resulting in comical chaos.

Mark Ronson had previously mentioned in an interview with Vanity Fair that when Ryan Gosling first heard the demo of "I'm Just Ken," he was not only an ardent admirer but also eagerly volunteered to lend his vocal talents to the track. In a surprising twist, he requested to perform it on-screen as well.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato transforms hit tracks into rock anthems on 'Revamped': Album out now

Demi Lovato transforms hit tracks into rock anthems on 'Revamped': Album out now
Taylor Swift's The Era Tour concert film set to shatter $100 million mark during opening weekend

Taylor Swift's The Era Tour concert film set to shatter $100 million mark during opening weekend
Beyonce 'recharges' with break amid 'intense tour' on birthday, spends time with fam

Beyonce 'recharges' with break amid 'intense tour' on birthday, spends time with fam
Sia opens up about her 'Severe Depression' post-divorce

Sia opens up about her 'Severe Depression' post-divorce
Kourtney Kardashian misses husband Travis Barker as he rocks 'European Tour' video

Kourtney Kardashian misses husband Travis Barker as he rocks 'European Tour'
Harry Styles and James Corden take a London bike ride together

Harry Styles and James Corden take a London bike ride together
Alana Hadid makes a splash in fashion world with milestone NYFW appearance

Alana Hadid makes a splash in fashion world with milestone NYFW appearance
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash video

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher's casual outing since Danny Masterson video backlash
Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco video

Meghan Markle saw 'clash of styles' with Kate Middleton over lipgloss fiasco
Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech video

Meghan Markle confuses with 'I' statements in Invictus Games speech
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel 'relaxed' with 'different personalities' in marriage
Irina Shayk, Tom Brady and Bradley Cooper entangled in a Love 'Triangle'

Irina Shayk, Tom Brady and Bradley Cooper entangled in a Love 'Triangle'