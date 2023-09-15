Demi Lovato transforms hit tracks into rock anthems on 'Revamped': Album out now

Demi Lovato has made a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of their latest album, "Revamped," on Friday, September 15th. This exciting project features a fresh take on some of their classic tracks, reimagined with a rock twist.

"Revamped" consists of 10 tracks, including beloved hits such as "Heart Attack" and "Sorry Not Sorry," as well as fan favorites like "La La Land" and "Tell Me You Love Me."

What sets this album apart is the infusion of amped-up guitars and a spotlight on Lovato's remarkable vocals. In a recent interview with Billboard, Lovato expressed their pride in the work put into this album, stating, "It just feels really good, I’m really proud of the work that we did, and I’m excited for the songs to be out there.”

This creative endeavor was inspired by Lovato's decision to pivot from their pop career, a move they marked with a "funeral" last year, preceding the release of their debut punk record, "Holy Fvck."

Unlike artists like Taylor Swift, who re-record their music in "Taylor's Version" releases, Lovato has completely transformed their signature songs. The updated versions boast grittier instrumentation, punchier melodies, and even some revised lyrics.

For instance, the original lyrics of the 2015 hit Cool for the Summer featured the line "Don't tell your mother," but in the revamped version, Lovato passionately insists, "Go tell your mother."

In the updated rendition of the 2017 track Tell Me You Love Me, they introduce the phrase "They say" before "You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody" to encourage fans to embrace their independence.

Confident from 2015 somehow packs an even louder punch in this version, while the 2013 classic Heart Attack showcases Lovato's vocal versatility, reaching previously unimaginable heights.

Adding to the excitement, Lovato has enlisted some special guests for this project. The rock remixes of Give Your Heart a Break (2011), Neon Lights (2013), and Sorry Not Sorry (2017) feature Bert McCracken from The Used, the emo band The Maine, and the legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, respectively. These collaborations elevate tracks that Lovatics have cherished over the years.

Skyscraper, originally released in 2011, retains its emotional depth but now packs an even more powerful punch. Meanwhile, La La Land, co-written by the Jonas Brothers in 2008, maintains its teen angst and energy.

Prior to the album release, the 30-year-old singer delivered electrifying performances of their rock-infused hits at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.