Friday, September 15, 2023
Bella Hadid makes modelling comeback with major transformation

Bella Hadid nailed a bald head for a futuristic fashion campaign by A-list designer Marc Jacobs.

The 26-year-old model debuted her completely shaven head for Marc’s new Heaven campaign for his new fall collection. 

Stepping out of her comfort zone, not only Bella went bold with a unique hairstyle, but also modeled several sci-fi pieces.

In a picture, captured by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Danielle Emerson, Bella dressed up as an AI robot, flaunting her shiny silver armor suit with a cropped chrome breastplate. 

The brand shared in a statement that the look was inspired by Marc's famous Kiki Boot - the dominatrix-styled platform Mary Janes.

Another look features Bella sitting nude with a sculptural silver ear cuff and silver tentacles growing out of her.

This shoot also marks Bella’s official comeback after she underwent treatment for Lyme disease after battling the chronic condition for 15 years. 

"I'll be back when I'm ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much,” she said while updating fans about her comeback.

