Friday, September 15, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham ‘avoiding’ David, Victoria Beckham because of Nicola Peltz?

Brooklyn Beckham has been avoiding his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, even though their feud with his wife Nicola Peltz seemed to have ended this summer.

The British power couple was under the impression that their cold war with the Transformers star had ended when she and Brooklyn celebrated their first wedding anniversary with them.

However, to their surprise, Brooklyn and Nicola have been ignoring them and declining their invitations to Inter Miami games despite living in America.

The lovebirds also snubbed Romeo Beckham’s 21st birthday party and instead went to Beyoncé's concert, an insider revealed to Heat Magazine.

“Peltz-Beckham feud is still very much a thing,” the insider revealed.

David and Victoria also invited Nicola’s whole family to attend one of the games. However, none of them accepted their invite.

“The Beckhams are really trying to make an effort,” the insider said. “They’d been to games before and enjoyed it, but now it feels like Brooklyn and Nicola are avoiding them.”

“David really went all-out for Brooklyn to attend Messi’s first game, but Brooklyn said he couldn’t make it as he had plans with Nicola’s family and he would never be forgiven if he missed it.”

Speaking of their feud, the insider said David and Victoria “have made such a huge effort to rebuild bridges since the wedding fiasco, and have really tried to fit in with Nicola and her family.”

“But this summer seems to indicate that won’t be happening.”

