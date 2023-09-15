 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Meghan Markle seven years older than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle seven years older than Prince Harry?

Prince Harry is celebrating his 39 birthday in Germany where he is attending the Invictus Games with his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple did not bring their two children, Archie and Lilibet, with them as they separately traveled to Germany earlier this week.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been at loggerheads with the British royal family, was not expected to receive birthday wishes from his father King Charles, and brother Prince William. At least on the official pages of the royal family.

Every time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their birthday, the age of the former US actress comes under discussion, with their critics mocking the prince for marrying an older woman.

Harry is three years younger than his wife but the couple's critics insist that the age difference between the couple is seven years because Meghan is 46 years old.

Royal family supporters think that Meghan Markle accidentally revealed her date of birth in court when she was suing a UK newspaper group a couple of years ago.

They claim that Meghan stated in a document that she was two years old when her half-sister Samantha Markle was aged 15 at the time Doria and Meghan moved to the other side of the town.

They believe there is a 13 year gap between Meghan and Samantha

