King Charles, Prince William snubbing Harry, Meghan at Invictus Games: Here’s why

File Footage

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton have snubbed Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games while sparking an outrage among the UK military veterans.



Discussing the Royal family's lack of acknowledgement for the Armed Forces participating due to rift with Harry and Meghan, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell revealed the reason behind their snub.

In a conversation with GB News, the expert said Charles, William and Harry have been “advised” to "totally ignore" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games in Germany.

"How can the Royals endorse anything that Harry and Meghan are doing without endorsing the lies and accusations that they have made about them?," she said.

Lady Colin said that the new monarch and the Prince and Princess of Wales were "well advised".

"I think the Royals are absolutely well advised to totally ignore Harry and Meghan and anything they do,” she told the publication.