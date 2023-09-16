Deborra-Lee Furness 'low-spirited' photos resurfaced after Hugh Jackman shock divorce announcement

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, the beloved Australian couple, stunned their fans with the announcement of their separation after 27 years of marriage on Friday.

While the news appeared sudden, there were potentially some indicators that the couple was heading towards this decision.

On September 5, Deborra-Lee, aged 67, attended the US Open in New York, conspicuously without Hugh by her side. Her companion for the event was her close friend Huma Abedin, renowned as the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Observers noted that Furness wasn't wearing her wedding ring, and her demeanor seemed notably subdued compared to Abedin, who was frequently seen smiling and laughing. While Furness was engrossed in the match and her food, at one point, she was spotted engrossed in her mobile phone.

Her attire for the occasion was a casual and comfortable choice, featuring a flowing white shirt and a messy bun holding her platinum blonde hair. She opted for minimal makeup and added a touch of edgy jewelry to complete her look.

An insider claimed that the ongoing COVID pandemic had placed significant strain on Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' marriage. Additionally, the persistent writers' strike further exacerbated their marital issues.

The Australian couple, blessed with two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, made the joint announcement of their separation after nearly three decades of togetherness.