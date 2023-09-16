Prince Harry celebrates 39th birthday with ‘extended family’, Meghan Markle joins

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany on Friday, September 15 as he attended the Invictus Games.



Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has also joined her husband for the closing ceremony and his birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and photographer Misan Harriman took to X, formerly Twitter and shared Harry’s photos from Friday’s events from the Invictus Games and tweeted “The Duke spent his birthday with his extended family, the Invictus family. Here are a few moments I captured yesterday @WeAreInvictus #invictusgames.”

Meanwhile, the Invictus Games organizers also wished Prince Harry a very happy birthday.

The Invictus Games Düsseldorf shared a sweet photo of the prince and wrote “, A heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”

“You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces,” the official further said.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family have seemingly snubbed Prince Harry on his 39th birthday.