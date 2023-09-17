 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
'Sound of Freedom' movie faces online release delay

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sound of Freedom movie faces online release delay

Sound of Freedom, the box office hit movie, has faced a delay in its online release due to unknown reasons.

Sound of Freedom is a critically acclaimed film that received a lot of appreciation from audiences worldwide as it exposed the dirty nexus of child trafficking across Mexico, Columbia, and the United States.

Box Office Success

The film was a box office hit, amassing up to 210.5 million dollars worldwide, leading to a boost in fans' curiosity about the movie's online availability. 

However, now it has been reported that the film's online release has hit a roadblock, and the reason behind this delay has not been learned.

Original Online Release Date

According to the Hindustan Times, In August 2023, Sound of Freedom's online release date was announced to be September 15, 2023. 

Now, WhenToStream reports that the movie's online release has been delayed from September 15 to "coming soon," with uncertainty looming over Angel Studio's decision whether to release the film online or not.

Film Background

The Sound of Freedom, directed by Alejandro Monteverde, was released in theaters on July 4, 2023. 

The film is based on the true story of a former government agent who rescued children from sex traffickers in Columbia. 

