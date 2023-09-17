Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak

Princess Maria-Olympia, who is goddaughter of King Charles, has parted ways up with Peregrine Pearson, son and heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray.



The Princess of Greece and Denmark and Peregrine, whose romance was hailed as union of European royalty and one of Britain's richest aristocratic dynasties, were together for three years.

An insider told Daily Mail, “They grew apart. Their friends and family were hoping their union would lead to marriage, but it wasn't meant to be.”

Seemingly confirming the rumours, the daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece has unfollowed Peregrine on Instagram and removed all their photos from her account.

They sparked split rumours when Peregrine didn't attend Olympia's birthday party in July, with the report claiming that the duo has not been seen together in public since last November.

Olympia and Peregrine used to go on vacations together for three summers in a row, but this year they chose to go on separate trips, suggesting their relationship might be over.