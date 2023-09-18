 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle bashed for her ‘latest crime’

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle has just received a vast amount of support from experts who believe the hate against her is unjustified.

Claims in defense of the Duchess of Sussex have been shared by author Lucy Morgan.

She broke it all down in her piece for Glamour Magazine UK.

In this piece she touched on the hate Meghan’s been dealt since her marriage to Prince Harry.

So much so that she asked, “What did Meghan Markle ever do to you?”

This is because “I often wonder as I scroll through social media, soaking up the increasingly ludicrous Markle-hate that flourishes online.”

In the middle of the piece Morgan weighed in on the shocking nature of hate comments Meghan faces for simply ‘dancing’ at a concert.

She also said, “The Duchess of Sussex is often in the British public's bad books, whether she's cradling her baby bump (apparently no other pregnant woman has ever done this) or speaking up against racism in the monarchy.”

But “her latest crime? Dancing at a Beyoncé concert – no, seriously,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed these statements have been made after the Duchess was accused of ‘faking’ and ‘wanting to sell an image’ during the Beyonce concert that featurd a number of A-listers. 

More From Entertainment:

Elton John, Bernie Taupin's haunting encounters: Ghostly happenings in the 80s recording studio

Elton John, Bernie Taupin's haunting encounters: Ghostly happenings in the 80s recording studio
Former 702 singer Irish Grinstead passes away at age 43

Former 702 singer Irish Grinstead passes away at age 43
Prince Harry’s life of ‘absurd privilege’

Prince Harry’s life of ‘absurd privilege’

Taylor Swift enjoys another night out with celebrity pal Blake Lively video

Taylor Swift enjoys another night out with celebrity pal Blake Lively
Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration

Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration
Meghan Markle resented ‘beyond measure’ for living ‘seemingly swish life’ in LA

Meghan Markle resented ‘beyond measure’ for living ‘seemingly swish life’ in LA
Jude Law looks dapper in white vest and floral shirt as he steps out in Soho

Jude Law looks dapper in white vest and floral shirt as he steps out in Soho
Chances of Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare

Chances of Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare
Meghan Markle 'calculated' her 'vicious' actions to create Prince Harry, Royal family rift

Meghan Markle 'calculated' her 'vicious' actions to create Prince Harry, Royal family rift
CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike

CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy craving she’s ‘obsessed’ with

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy craving she’s ‘obsessed’ with

Ellie Goulding, husband Caspar Jopling ditch rings in first outing after reuniting

Ellie Goulding, husband Caspar Jopling ditch rings in first outing after reuniting