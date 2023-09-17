 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy craving she’s ‘obsessed’ with

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian revealed in May that shes expecting her first bay with husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian revealed in May that she's expecting her first bay with husband Travis Barker

As her due date approaches, Kourtney Kardashian has disclosed her pregnancy craving in a recent post.

The Kardashians star, who announced in May that she's expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, has experienced various intriguing cravings during her pregnancy.

However, there's one particular craving she's absolutely "obsessed" with, as she shared in a video on her Instagram Stories.

On a recent Saturday, the Hulu personality posted a clip of herself opening a box of treats from Kira's Cookies, a bakery located in Amagansett, New York. 

In her caption, she enthusiastically praised the powdered cookies: "Ok dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and organic ... a new woman-owned business just starting out and these are actually insane, I'm obsessed. Pregnancy craving approved."

In a previous post, Kourtney also shared another favorite food item she enjoys indulging in from the grocery market, Trader Joe's.

She shared a picture of a box of Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pancake mix and organic Vermont Maple Syrup, a perfect combination for the upcoming fall season.

The Poosh founder also tagged her close friend Veronique Vicari Barnes and noted that the actress "knows me so well."

Kourtney initially surprised the Internet when she revealed her pregnancy while attending a Blink-182 concert.

More From Entertainment:

Chances of Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare

Chances of Prince Harry’s reconciliation with Prince William, Kate Middleton laid bare
Meghan Markle 'calculated' her 'vicious' actions to create Prince Harry, Royal family rift

Meghan Markle 'calculated' her 'vicious' actions to create Prince Harry, Royal family rift
CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike

CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike CBS postpones ‘The Talk’ premiere amid backlash due to WGA strike

Ellie Goulding, husband Caspar Jopling ditch rings in first outing after reuniting

Ellie Goulding, husband Caspar Jopling ditch rings in first outing after reuniting
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I said what I said’

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I said what I said’

Prince Harry has ‘failed to land’ audience-wise

Prince Harry has ‘failed to land’ audience-wise
Prince Harry has ‘fallen off the radar’: ‘Needs to give the world a reminder’

Prince Harry has ‘fallen off the radar’: ‘Needs to give the world a reminder’

Shakira pays heartwarming visit to underprivileged school in her hometown with sons

Shakira pays heartwarming visit to underprivileged school in her hometown with sons

Kate Middleton reveals if she's as 'extremely competitive' as Monica Geller from ‘Friends’

Kate Middleton reveals if she's as 'extremely competitive' as Monica Geller from ‘Friends’

Fans go WILD as Adele calls Rich Paul her ‘husband’ in Las Vegas show

Fans go WILD as Adele calls Rich Paul her ‘husband’ in Las Vegas show

'Hogwarts Legacy' sequel rumors circulate among fans: Magical whispers

'Hogwarts Legacy' sequel rumors circulate among fans: Magical whispers
Drew Berrymore finally heeds criticism on return of her show – says show will return after strike

Drew Berrymore finally heeds criticism on return of her show – says show will return after strike