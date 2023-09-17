Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy craving she’s ‘obsessed’ with

Kourtney Kardashian revealed in May that she's expecting her first bay with husband Travis Barker

As her due date approaches, Kourtney Kardashian has disclosed her pregnancy craving in a recent post.

The Kardashians star, who announced in May that she's expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, has experienced various intriguing cravings during her pregnancy.

However, there's one particular craving she's absolutely "obsessed" with, as she shared in a video on her Instagram Stories.

On a recent Saturday, the Hulu personality posted a clip of herself opening a box of treats from Kira's Cookies, a bakery located in Amagansett, New York.

In her caption, she enthusiastically praised the powdered cookies: "Ok dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and organic ... a new woman-owned business just starting out and these are actually insane, I'm obsessed. Pregnancy craving approved."

In a previous post, Kourtney also shared another favorite food item she enjoys indulging in from the grocery market, Trader Joe's.

She shared a picture of a box of Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pancake mix and organic Vermont Maple Syrup, a perfect combination for the upcoming fall season.

The Poosh founder also tagged her close friend Veronique Vicari Barnes and noted that the actress "knows me so well."

Kourtney initially surprised the Internet when she revealed her pregnancy while attending a Blink-182 concert.