Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration
Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration

Chris Brown has now clapped back at Tinashe for saying that she regrets collaborating with the American rapper.

Tinashe appeared on a podcast earlier this week, where the songstress was asked about her opinion on 2015 collaborations with R. Kelly and Chris Brown. She replied, "I did not want to work with them," adding that the collaboration was purely the label's decision.

Tinashe added that the collaboration did not make sense to her, adding that she blocks the memory of working with R. Kelly and CB out of her mind.

According to TMZ, her remarks made headlines, which were visibly not taken well by Chris, and he clapped back at the songstress by reacting to an Instagram post that captured the headline, "Tinashe Regrets 2015 Collaborations with R. Kelly and Chris Brown: 'That Is So Embarrassing'." 

Chris posted a comment under the post, "NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die... EVERYBODY DEAD."

Chris Brown claps back at Tinashe for regretting 2015 collaboration

The rapper's remarks initiated a debate between the fans of both stars, with some calling Tinashe more successful than Chris while others made contradictory remarks.

As per the publication, Chris has a more recognisable music career than the female singer.

Tinashe seems to be unbothered by the gossip surrounding her comments and the rapper's response. 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she posted a link to her new single, BB/ANG3L, and captioned the post," Anyways... stream Needs."

