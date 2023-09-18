 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Former 702 singer Irish Grinstead passes away at age 43

Monday, September 18, 2023

Former 702 singer Irish Grinstead passes away at age 43

Irish Grinstead, the singer famously known to be a part of the 90s girl group 702, passed away on Saturday at the age of 43.

The cause of the songstress's death has not yet been determined.

According to Fox News, her band confirmed the news of her death to the publication.

Irish's sister and fellow 702 bandmate, LeMisha Grinstead, took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her fellow singer. Limisha posted a picture and captioned it, "It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend have passed away this evening."

She continued, "She has had a long battle, and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside but also within."

Le Mesha concluded her statement by saying, "Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family, ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family."

Another fellow singer of Grinstead, Kameelah Williams, paid tribute to the songstress, stating, "You and I have known each other since we were kids, and we’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, and everything in between, which is why I just don’t want to believe this. You’ll always be my IBG, and I still love you, my forever little sister!"

Several other music icons, including Missy Elliott, Pusha T, Tamar Braxton, and Kenan Thompson, have paid their respects to Irish Grinstead. 

