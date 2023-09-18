Blake Lively ‘ecstatic’ as Jennifer Garner gives her seal of approval for THIS

Blake Lively and Jennifer Garner had an uplifting show of support for each other, as the two women gushed over the other.

The Alias alum, 51, took to her Instagram Story over the weekend as she appeared to be attending a concert. Garner took a moment to appreciate the Gossip Girl alum’s beverage business that she recently started.

Holding out a canned alcoholic drink from Lively’s brand, Garner revealed that her favourite drink happens to be a club soda of her brand, but the occasion called for the current choice of beverage.

“Things I’ve bought and am loving recently,” Garner wrote while showcasing the canned drink.

“My actual fave is @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon Cub Soda but this was a special occasion for @bettybooze,” she wrote over the picture, while also writing a ‘Hi’ to the mom of four.

Ryan Reynolds’ wife then reshared the Story from her own account and showcased her excitement for the special shoutout.

“Ok. This happened. I’m 13 going on ECSTATIC,” the Age of Adaline star referenced Garner’s popular 2004 movie 13 Going on 30.

The actress, 35, launched a new line of canned cocktails in June this year after she first started Betty Buzz, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers in 2021.