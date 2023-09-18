 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Meghan Markle accused of ‘stealing’ the show at Harry’s Invictus Games

Monday, September 18, 2023

Meghan Markle is being accused of stealing attention from Prince Harry and veterans at the Invictus Games
Meghan Markle is being accused of stealing attention at the Invictus Games, not just from her husband Prince Harry, but also from the veterans participating at his beloved event.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived fashionably late to the party in Dusseldorf last week, a day after her husband Prince Harry had kicked the games off, and as per a royal body language expert, Meghan seemed to steal the spotlight with her arrival.

In a conversation with GB News, expert Jesus Enrique Rojas noted: “Meghan appeared to march in front of the veterans. It was shocking really. We can see Meghan stealing attention from the real protagonists of the Invictus Games.”

“She has the right to go to Dusseldorf but featuring her so much is effectively stealing the spotlight from the games, which is a wasted opportunity,” Rojas also said.

The comments come hot on the heels of speculation that Prince Harry was allegedly also not pleased with how his wife commanded attention away from him and Invictus participants; the Duke of Sussex seemingly snubbed Meghan from his closing day speech at the event. 

