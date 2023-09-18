Alabama Barker says it’s ‘awesome’ that dad Travis Barker expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian

 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Monday, September 18, 2023

Alabama Barker thinks new additions to the family are always awesome
Alabama Barker thinks new additions to the family are always 'awesome'

Alabama Barker, 17-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, expressed her excitement about her soon-to-arrive sibling.

She had a conversation with E! News at Beautycon in Los Angeles on Saturday, discussing the anticipation surrounding her famous father and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, expecting their first child together.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama told the outlet.

"Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!" she added.

In April, Alabama wrote a heartfelt birthday message to Kardashian as she celebrated her 44th birthday.

"Happy birthday Kourt," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom."

"Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first," the teenager added. "You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom."

Travis, aged 47, has a daughter named Alabama and a son named Landon Barker, aged 19, in addition to his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, aged 48, who he shares with Moakler.

On the other hand, Kardashian also has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Dash, aged 13, Penelope Scotland, aged 11, and Reign Aston, aged 8.

