'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into a house

Shannon Beador has been arrested for DUI and hit-and-run in Newport Beach

Shannon Beador, a star from The Real Housewives of Orange County, was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run on Saturday night in Newport Beach, California. The incident reportedly occurred when she allegedly collided with a house in the area.

Following the alleged collision with the residential property, Beador is said to have initially attempted to leave the scene but eventually parked her car in the middle of the street.

She then exited her vehicle with her dog. According to TMZ's report on Monday morning, Beador subsequently returned to the road, parking her car again in the middle of the street with her dog.

Police were notified and upon their arrival, they found Beador behaving as if she were on a casual walk. However, they quickly determined that she was under the influence of alcohol and subsequently took her into custody.

A representative for the Newport Beach Police Department stated that Beador was charged with two misdemeanors—hit-and-run and DUI alcohol. Her vehicle was also impounded as part of the police investigation.

Beador was cited and subsequently released without the need for posting bond.